Teva debuts generic Aggrenox capsules in USA

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) today announced the launch of a generic version Aggrenox (aspirin/extended-release dipyridamole) capsules in the USA.

Aspirin and extended-release dipyridamole capsules are used to lower the risk of stroke in people who have had a mini-stroke (transient ischemic attack or TIA) or stroke due to a blood clot.

Aggrenox capsules, developed and marketed by German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim, had annual sales of around $457 million in the USA, according to IMS data as of April 2015 quoted by Teva.