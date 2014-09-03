Teva gets positive UK judgment in case against AstraZeneca

A positive judgment has been given by the UK High Court in support of Israeli generic drug giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries'(NYSE: TEVA) case against Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) relating to the validity of EP 1,085,877 covering the SMART (Single inhaler Maintenance And Reliever Therapy) indication for AstraZeneca's fixed dose formoterol/budesonide combination product, Symbicort.

The Court agreed with Teva that AstraZeneca’s patent covering the SMART indication of Symbicort was obvious, and rejected AstraZeneca's proposed amendments to the patent on the basis that they added matter. The case was brought to facilitate Teva's European launch of its formoterol/budesonide fixed combination product, DuoRespSpiromax, which utilizes Teva's innovative Spiromax device technology.

“Our DuoResp Spiromax product brings effective treatment to the patient in a device that is intuitive and easy to use," said Rob Koremans, president and chief executive of Teva Global Specialty Medicines. “Yesterday's judgment is a big step in enabling us to make a difference to people’s lives in the UK and all across Europe,” he added.