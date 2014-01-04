Teva launches authorized generic of Detrol in USA

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), the world’s largest generic drugmaker, says it has launched the authorized generic of Detrol LA (tolterodine tartrate extended-release capsules) 2mg and 4mg in the US market.

Detrol LA is global pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) drug for the treatment of urinary incontinence. It had annual sales of around $571.5 million in the USA, according to IMS data as of September 30, 2013, said Teva.