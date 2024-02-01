Teva to spin out API business in pursuit of future growth

In a bid to focus on growth and innovation, Israeli generics drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) is to hive off its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business.

Known as TAPI, the company is a major player in the small molecule API industry, with approximately 4,300 employees worldwide.

TAPI serves more than 1,000 clients globally, including biotech and pharma firms, with a range of around 350 products.