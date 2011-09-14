Teva ups stake in CureTech to 75% following positive clinical results in lymphoma

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Nasdaq: TEVA) says it is exercising its option to make an additional $19 million investment in privately-held Israeli biotech firm CureTech, which specializes in developing cancer treatments, and to finance up to $50 million of the company's R&D program.
Teva’s decision follows the positive final results from a Phase II trial in diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma (DLBCL) using CT-011, an investigational anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody. The study met its primary end point and results showed significant improvement in both the overall survival and the progression-free-survival of the patients.
Under the terms of the recently amended agreements between Teva, CureTech and its shareholders, Teva’s investment will bring its holdings in CureTech to 75%. Teva holds the option to reach full ownership of CureTech.
