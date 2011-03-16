Trends in US prices for commonly used drugs assessed by GAO

According to a new report from the USA’s Government Accounting Office, prescription drug spending in 2009 totaled approximately $250 billion, of which $78 billion - or about 31% - was spent by the federal government.
Prescription drug spending by the federal government, patients, and third-party payers, including employers, is driven by many factors, including the prices paid for drugs. In 2007 the GAO reported on trends in retail prices - known as usual and customary (U&C) prices - for prescription drugs. It found that the average U&C price for the commonly used brand-name prescription drugs reviewed increased about 6% per year from January 2000 through January 2007.
Study requested by Congress
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze