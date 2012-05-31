UCB buys majority stake in local drugmaker to expand in Brazil

Belgium’s leading pharma company UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) says it has signed an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Meizler Biopharma, a privately-owned Brazilian drugmaker, creating Meizler UCB Biopharma SA.
Although the companies have agreed to not disclose financial terms, UCB says that the transaction foresees performance-related milestone payments in the coming years as well as an option to purchase the remaining 49% later in time.
"Our strategic partnership in Brazil with Meizler Biopharma is part of UCB’s growth strategy. UCB’s decision to partner with Meizler Biopharma relies especially on their local infrastructure, Avi Meizler's [founder of the Brazilian company] and his team's experience and excellent reputation", says Roch Doliveux, chief executive of UCB.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze