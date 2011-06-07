UK OFT evaluation of Napp case finds increased competition in morphine market

The UK’s Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has published an evaluation of its 2001 abuse of dominance case against Napp Pharmaceuticals. The report finds increased competition in the sustained-release morphine (SRM) market over the past decade, following the OFT's intervention. Sustained release morphine is used to manage severe pain and commonly used in the treatment of cancer-related pain.
This OFT research, conducted by OFT economists and independently reviewed by Stephen Davies, a professor at the University of East Anglia, looked at the impact on the SRM market of the decision and restrictions imposed on Napp. In 2001, Napp was found by the OFT to be supplying SRM to patients in the community at excessively high prices while supplying to hospitals at high discount levels with the effect of eliminating competition. The £3.2 million ($5.2 million at current exchange rates) fine against NAPP (subsequently reduced to £2.2 million) was the first financial penalty to be set by the OFT under competition law.
The evaluation found that:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze