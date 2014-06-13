US Court denies appeal in Baraclude patent case

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) yesterday announced that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has denied the company’s appeal of a February 2013 ruling by the US District Court for the District of Delaware that found the patent covering the company’s hepatitis C drug Baraclude (entecavir), US patent 5,206,244 invalid.

The patent had been challenged by Israel-based Generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA). B-MS said it is reviewing the decision and considering all its legal options.

Teva’s Abbreviated New Drug Application for entecavir has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration Teva will finalize the launch plans for this product once it receives final approval from the FDA.