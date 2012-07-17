Monday 29 September 2025

US FTC puts conditions on Novartis buy of Fougera

Generics
17 July 2012

The USA’s Federal Trade Commission said yesterday that it will require Swiss drug major drug Novartis (NOVN: VX) to give up its marketing rights to four topical skin care products, under a proposed settlement resolving charges that the company’s acquisition of private equity-owned generics firm Fougera Holdings would harm competition in the market for these topical drugs.

The settlement order requires Novartis to end a marketing agreement that allows it to sell three topically-applied generic drugs and return all rights to a fourth generic drug in development to its contract manufacture Tolmar.

Earlier this year, Novartis entered into an agreement under which it proposes to acquire Fougera in a deal valued at around $1.5 billion (The Pharma Letter May 3). According to the FTC's complaint, Novartis' acquisition of Fougera would violate the FTC Act and Section 7 of the Clayton Act by reducing competition in the generic drug markets for three skin care drugs: generic versions of calcipotriene topical solution; lidocaine-prilocaine cream; and metronidazole topical gel. The complaint also alleges that the acquisition would eliminate potential competition in the market for the sale of diclofenac sodium gel.

