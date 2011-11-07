Monday 29 September 2025

US Rep Bass introduces legislation to save taxpayer money under Medicaid

Generics
7 November 2011

US Congressman Charles Bass (Republican, New Hampshire) has introduced bipartisan legislation in the House of Representatives that will encourage and incentivize states to use cost-saving generic prescription drugs in the Medicaid program, saving the program millions of dollars every year. Representatives Jo Ann Emerson (Republican, Missouri) and Peter Welch (Democrat, Vermont) are original cosponsors of Rep Bass' bill, the Affordable Medicines Utilization Act of 2011 (HR 3342).

Following on the heels of similar bipartisan legislation introduced in July by US Senators Scott Brown (Rep, Massachusetts), Ron Wyden (Dem. Oregon) and John McCain (Rep, Arizona), the Affordable Medicines Utilization Act of 2011 would give states a share of the savings the federal government would receive through greater generic use.

Rep Bass said: "At a time when we must rein in federal spending, Congress should be seeking innovative ways to save taxpayer money, especially in programs like Medicaid. The state of New Hampshire has a strong track record of saving taxpayer money in the Medicaid program through a state law that requires the state to purchase the least expensive drug available. By giving states incentives to increase their generic drug utilization and keeping some of the savings, we can encourage other states to follow New Hampshire's lead. What's more, this legislation does not cost any money to implement. It's a simple, common-sense idea that deserves swift consideration in Congress."

