Monday 29 September 2025

USA's SOHM acquires Novatrend to expand presence in India

Generics
28 November 2011

California, USA-based generic drugmaker SOHM (Pinksheets: SHMN) has announced the acquisition of business and brands of privately owned Novatrend Medicament, a manufactures pharmaceutical raw material based in Pune, India. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Shailesh Shah, president and chief executive of SOHM stated, that he believes it is an important strategic move for SOHM, “expanding our presence in the rapidly growing pharmaceutical market,” and noting that the transaction “will bring in a range of Dermatology and Cosmeceutical products to the product portfolio of SOHM.”

He added: “Within the existing 17 products from Novatrend, there are six products that were new to the Indian market. Furthermore, there are 40 more new products that are in the pipeline in coming years. Along with the new product range Novatrend is also bringing its sales network in seven states with 120 established distributors and stockists. Revenue expectations include an additional $1.5 million to the existing revenue of SOHM, Inc. during the fiscal year of 2012, all of which will allow the company to achieve its revenue and profitability goals for 2012 and beyond.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze