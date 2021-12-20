Wednesday 19 November 2025

Vifor and American Regent settle Injectafer patent litigation

Generics
20 December 2021
patent_trademark_legal_big

Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIF0N) and its partner American Regent, Daiichi Sankyo’s (TYO: 4568) US subsidiary, today announced that they have reached settlement agreements with Mylan Laboratories, part of Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS), the newly-formed generics power-house resulting from the merger of Mylan and Pfizer, and Sandoz, which is about to be spun out of Novartis (NOVN: VX), that resolve the patent litigation brought in response to Abbreviated New Drug Applications seeking approval by the US Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Injectafer (ferric carboxymaltose).

Shares of Vifor, which last week accepted an $11.7 billion takeover offer from Australia’s CSL Limited, moved up 1.75% to 162.50 Swiss francs on the news.

Under the terms of the settlements, Vifor Pharma and American Regent will grant Mylan Laboratories and Sandoz licenses to market generic ferric carboxymaltose products in the USA beginning July 1, 2026 (subject to US FDA approval). Details of all settlements are confidential.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Ferinject/Injectafer benefit to exercise capacity in heart failure patients is 'significant'
7 December 2016
Biotechnology
Vifor and Travere ink licensing deal for sparsentan, worth $190 million
16 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
Vifor announces positive results for heart med Veltassa
21 December 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Generics

Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
STADA starts new chapter of growth in UK under Craig Shaw’s leadership
14 November 2025
India nixes Novartis patent, clears path for cheaper Vymada generics
10 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze