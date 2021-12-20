Vifor and American Regent settle Injectafer patent litigation

Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIF0N) and its partner American Regent, Daiichi Sankyo’s (TYO: 4568) US subsidiary, today announced that they have reached settlement agreements with Mylan Laboratories, part of Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS), the newly-formed generics power-house resulting from the merger of Mylan and Pfizer, and Sandoz, which is about to be spun out of Novartis (NOVN: VX), that resolve the patent litigation brought in response to Abbreviated New Drug Applications seeking approval by the US Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Injectafer (ferric carboxymaltose).
Shares of Vifor, which last week accepted an $11.7 billion takeover offer from Australia’s CSL Limited, moved up 1.75% to 162.50 Swiss francs on the news.
Under the terms of the settlements, Vifor Pharma and American Regent will grant Mylan Laboratories and Sandoz licenses to market generic ferric carboxymaltose products in the USA beginning July 1, 2026 (subject to US FDA approval). Details of all settlements are confidential.
