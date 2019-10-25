Sunday 16 February 2025

Zentiva continues bold M&A strategy in Europe

Generics
25 October 2019
zentiva-big

Czech drugmaker Zentiva has announced it will buy the Central and Eastern European business of Alvogen, for an undisclosed amount.

Alvogen markets over 200 generic and over-the-counter products across multiple therapeutic areas, including common brands like Lactacyd, Persen and EuBiotic.

The company sells its products in 14 countries within the region, including in Russia, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Poland.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Zentiva acquires UK maker of generics
1 April 2019
Generics
Zentiva buying Romanian pharma company Solacium
13 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
October 2019 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
6 November 2019
Generics
Zentiva and Phoenix form strategic partnership in Europe
23 November 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 14
16 February 2025
Biotechnology
Allogene leaps on allogeneic CAR-T therapy success
15 February 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves CSL and Arcturus’ Kostaive
15 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 30 — Japanese pharma in the UK
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
DMD market set for strong growth in coming years
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
Bristol Myers’ Phase III Opdualag trial misses goal
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
SinoCellTech gains China approval for finotonlimab
14 February 2025

Company Spotlight

A global lifecycle management and pharmaceutical manufacturing company that produces branded prescription medicines.




More Features in Generics

PEs line up in bid to acquire Gland Pharma
13 February 2025
Russia experiences sharp growth in demand for diabetes drugs
4 February 2025
Trade groups fear impact of Trump tariffs on generic meds
4 February 2025
Russia to significantly expand geography of its drug export
3 February 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze