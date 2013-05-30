Zydus Cadila's net profit up by 54% in fourth qtr

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila posted results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2013, showing that net profit for the period leapt 54% to 2.63 billion rupees ($47.3 million) and claiming these were “excellent” results.
During the quarter, the company registered gross sales of 15.99 billion rupees, up by 16% from the corresponding period last year on a consolidated basis. The board of directors declared an interim dividend of 7.50 rupees (150%) per equity share of 5 rupees each.
Strengthening its regulatory pipeline, the group filed 33 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) during the year taking the cumulative filings to 173. The group received 15 ANDA approvals during the year taking the total to 76 product approvals. The company filed 25 additional dossiers for new products in the European markets, taking the cumulative number of new product dossier filings to 161. The group filed 18 dossiers in Brazil taking the cumulative filings to 100. In Mexico, the group filed six new product dossiers, taking the cumulative filings to 20.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze