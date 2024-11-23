GenESA Held Up In USA

- The US Food and Drug Administration has concluded that Gensia's GeneESA diagnostic for coronary artery disease is not approvable, and has pencilled in another review by its Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee for October. Gensia said the FDA had concerns about the rate of false positives.
