Genesis to acquire Hongrui's assets

Genesis Pharmaceuticals, a US pharmaceutical company with its principal operations in the China, has entered into a deal to purchase the majority of the assets owned by China's Hongrui Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Shandong Chinese Traditional Medicine College.

The deal includes all tangible assets and all rights to manufacture and distribute Hongrui's 22 traditional chinese medicines, for a total purchase price of 110.0 million renminbi ($16.1 million) in cash and shares.