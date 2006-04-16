GeneThera addresses issue of false info to shareholders

On advice from counsel and also in the best interests of its shareholders, US biotechnology company GeneThera has addressed false information being circulated to the investment community.
The firm said it has learned that a group out of the UK has been circulating a document claiming to be buying GeneThera and that the US firm is declaring bankruptcy. The company says it has never heard of the UK group and has no intention of filing for bankruptcy protection.
Commenting on the document, Tony Milici, chief executive of GeneThera, said: "this is an obvious attempt to depress the price of the stock of GeneThera for personal gain. There are many organizations in the world that seek to profit by these means. GeneThera will aggressively combat these deceitful behaviors." Mr Milici continued: "the company has never been stronger in its drive for successful commercialization of its live animal tests. I urge our shareholders to read our recent releases at www.genethera.net about lab facilities being opened in both Northern Italy and Mexico and to generate their own opinions about what that means to the success of the company."
