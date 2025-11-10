Genetic Therapy Plans Myeloma Study

US gene therapy specialist Genetic Therapy Inc has received approval from the Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee of the US National Institutes of Health for an initial clinical study of a therapy for multiple myeloma, a type of malignant bone cancer. The disease causes around 10,000 deaths in the USA every year, and the median survival after diagnosis is just three years.

Like some of GTI's other gene therapy protocols, the multiple myeloma approach relies on the use of its thymidine kinase gene vector technology which renders transfected cells susceptible to chemotherapy with ganciclovir. Multiple myeloma can be successfully treated with allogeneic bone marrow transplantation, an effect which appears to be related in part to the transfer of donor T lymphocytes which attack neoplastic cells. Unfortunately, this procedure often also results in a graft-versus-host response which can have severe and sometimes fatal consequences.

GTI, in collaboration with researchers at the University of Arkansas, aims to perform ex vivo transfer of the TK gene into donor T cells. Studies show that the antimyeloma response tends to precede the onset of graft-versus-host disease, so timely administration of ganciclovir should strip out the donor T cells before the onset of complications. GTO has proposed that ganciclovir should be given three weeks after transplantation. Patients who do not achieve a complete clinical remission will receive another infusion of donor T cells, followed by ganciclovir in the event of GVHD developing.