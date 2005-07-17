Genetically stable cell line gives hope for ovarian cancer model

According to research recently published in the British Journal of Cancer, doctors may soon have a reliable model for ovarian cancer that could make it easier to catch the disease at an earlier, treatable stage.

Scientists at Japan's Kumamoto University have engineered an immortalized line of ovarian epithelial cells called HOSE1-E7/hTERT with stabilized chromosomes. According to the charity Cancer Research UK, which hailed the findings as a breakthrough, currently-available ovarian cell lines accumulate too much genetic damage to reliably assess the progression of the disease.