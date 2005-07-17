Genetically stable cell line gives hope for ovarian cancer model

According to research recently published in the British Journal of Cancer, doctors may soon have a reliable model for ovarian cancer that could make it easier to catch the disease at an earlier, treatable stage.
Scientists at Japan's Kumamoto University have engineered an immortalized line of ovarian epithelial cells called HOSE1-E7/hTERT with stabilized chromosomes. According to the charity Cancer Research UK, which hailed the findings as a breakthrough, currently-available ovarian cell lines accumulate too much genetic damage to reliably assess the progression of the disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze