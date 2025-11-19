Genetics Institute $14/Share Offer To Buy SciGenics

Genetics Institute, the US biotechnology company controlled by American Home Products, has made an offer of $12 per share for its collaborator, SciGenics. GI says it expects the independent directors of the SciGenics board (who are not officers of GI) and their advisors to "evaluate and consider" the proposal.
SciGenics was formed in 1991 to contract with GI to conduct research and development of recombinant human macrophage colony stimulating factor for North America and embryonic growth and regulator proteins worldwide.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze