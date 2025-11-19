Genetics Institute $14/Share Offer To Buy SciGenics

Genetics Institute, the US biotechnology company controlled by American Home Products, has made an offer of $12 per share for its collaborator, SciGenics. GI says it expects the independent directors of the SciGenics board (who are not officers of GI) and their advisors to "evaluate and consider" the proposal.

SciGenics was formed in 1991 to contract with GI to conduct research and development of recombinant human macrophage colony stimulating factor for North America and embryonic growth and regulator proteins worldwide.