Genetics Institute Makes Immune Modulation Acquisition

Genetics Institute of the USA is acquiring Repligen's immune modulation business, with Repligen maintaining certain rights to independently commercialize small molecule-based drugs in this therapeutic area.

Under the terms of the deal, GI will have exclusive rights to commercialize any protein-based drugs that originate from Repligen's immune modulation technology as well as the right to develop small-molecule drugs based on this technol ogy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We believe that Genetics Institute is an ideal partner to advance our protein-based drug development efforts," said Leslie Hudson, executive vice president at Repligen. "Importantly," he added, "this agreement allows Repligen to seek an additional partner to develop its potent small molecule-based inhibitors against the same target."