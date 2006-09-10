Genetix signs definitive agreement to buy AI

Genetix, a UK-based cell biology and proteomics technology group, says that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all the issued, and to be issued, share capital in the USA-based Applied Imaging Corp. The deal, which will be an all-cash transaction valued at $18.3 million, is subject to approval by AI stockholders.
Founded in 1986, AI develops and manufactures automated imaging systems for the assessment of cells and tissue samples in genetic analysis and cancer pathology. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2005, the San Jose-headquartered firm saw turnover of $20.0 million and a loss before tax of $900,000.
Genetix says that the proposed deal will be financed entirely through its existing cash resources, which were around L24.7 million ($46.9 million) as of June 30 this year. The company added that the joining together of the respective businesses would enable the exploitation of growth opportunities in the drug discovery and diagnostics markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze