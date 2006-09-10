Genetix signs definitive agreement to buy AI

Genetix, a UK-based cell biology and proteomics technology group, says that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all the issued, and to be issued, share capital in the USA-based Applied Imaging Corp. The deal, which will be an all-cash transaction valued at $18.3 million, is subject to approval by AI stockholders.

Founded in 1986, AI develops and manufactures automated imaging systems for the assessment of cells and tissue samples in genetic analysis and cancer pathology. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2005, the San Jose-headquartered firm saw turnover of $20.0 million and a loss before tax of $900,000.

Genetix says that the proposed deal will be financed entirely through its existing cash resources, which were around L24.7 million ($46.9 million) as of June 30 this year. The company added that the joining together of the respective businesses would enable the exploitation of growth opportunities in the drug discovery and diagnostics markets.