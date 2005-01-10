Genitope closes $60M placement

Genitope Corp, a US biotechnology company focused on the R&D of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, has completed the sale of 4,250,000 unregistered shares of newly-issued common stock at a price of $14.25 per share to selected institutional and accredited investors, resulting in estimated net proceeds to the company of approximately $57.2 million. WR Hambrecht & Co acted as placement agent for the transaction.

Genitope intends to use the net proceeds to fund costs related to leasing and build-out and qualification of a commercial-scale manufacturing facility, to fund expenses related to manufacturing and potential commercialization, clinical trials and research, and for the establishment of sales and marketing capabilities, as well as for general corporate purposes, including working capital. Pending these uses, Genitope plans to invest the net proceeds in short-term, interest-bearing obligations, investment-grade instruments, certificates of deposit or direct or guaranteed obligations of the USA.