Genmab sees 2006 losses increase 11%

Danish biotechnology firm Genmab AS says that, for the full year 2006, it saw a net loss of 438.0 million Danish kroner ($77.0 million), up 11.2% on the 394.0 million kroner deficit it recorded in 2005.
The firm said that the deepening loss, which is equivalent to 11.26 kroner per share, would be reduced in 2007, despite the likely increase in its clinical development expenditure. Specifically, it forecast that its net deficit for the current year will be in the 260.0 million kroner to 438.0 million kroner range.
2006 dominated by partnering deals
