GENOME express signs deal with France's bioMerieux

GENOME express, a specialist in DNA analysis, says that it has agreed with bioMerieux, which focuses on the field of in vitro diagnostics for medical and industrial applications to carry out a series of specific bacterial analyses for the latter firm.

bioMerieux says it selected GENOME for this work because the firm offers a unique analysis platform that combines molecular biology (wet laboratory) expertise with bioinformatics know-how, and allows the company to carry out highly complex bacteriological analysis. Another key factor was GENOME express' ability to process a high volume of samples on a routine basis.