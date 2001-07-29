Friday 22 November 2024

Genomic Solutions and ProteoMetrics sign tools pact

29 July 2001

Genomic Solutions, a supplier of automated solutions for genomic andproteomic research, is to jointly develop proteomics software with ProteoMetrics, a New York, USA-based firm. The two companies said they will create a bioinformatic product integrating Genomic Solutions' Investigator Protein Warehouse data integration software with ProteoMetrics' RADARS system for mass spectrometry data analysis. Genomic Solutions will also distribute ProteoMetrics' existing software products, such as Knexus and Profound. It also has a first right of refusal to acquire ProteoMetrics.

Jeffrey Williams, Genomic Solutions' chief executive, said that the relationship with ProteoMetrics will strengthen his firm's presence in bioinformatics and proteomics software in the life sciences marketplace. David Miller, the former firm's global product manager for proteomics, added that "the combined strengths of the two companies will bolster each of our leadership positions as providers of proteomic research tools."

