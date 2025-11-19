GENSET/GENETHON GENOME AGREEMENT

Genset and Genethon have entered into a joint program to sequence and analyze the regulatory regions of the human genome. Under the agreement, the two French organizatons will form the Tres Grand Sequencage Laboratory.
The deal represents Genethon's first collaboration with private industry and will run through to the end of 1996. "The deciphering of the human genome regulatory code should have a profound impact on the development of new therapeutic technologies for curing hereditary diseases," said Pascal Brandys, president and chief executive of Genset.
The goals of the TGS program are to identify transcription factors and their binding sites and study combination for gene regulation. Genset has been developing novel transcription factor decoys which should be helped by the program.
