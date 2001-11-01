Genset losses rise slightly in 3Q

Genset of France has reported a consolidated net loss for the thirdquarter of 2001 of 11.5 million euros ($10 million), or 1.41 euros per share, compared to a net loss of 9.9 million euros, or 1.23 euros per share, for the like, year-earlier period.
