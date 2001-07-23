Genset says Famoxin trials will be delayed until next year

France's Genset has announced that ongoing efforts towards optimizingthe manufacturing process for its obesity drug candidate Famoxin will delay the start of Phase I trials into the first half of 2002, rather than the previously-contemplated year-end 2001.
Nevertheless, the company said that it has achieved a major step in the development of Famoxin, having successfully produced in Escherichia coli the human protein fragment which it plans to take into clinical trials. Earlier this year, Genset published preclinical results with the mouse version of the Famoxin protein which demonstrated that it could achieve profound and sustainable weight loss (Marketletter February 12).
Production of human form
