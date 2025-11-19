Gensia Launches Arbutamine In UK

Gensia Europe has launched Genesa (arbutamine) in the UK for use in pharmacological stress testing in patients unable to undergo treadmill testing. Currently, Eli Lilly's Dobutrex (dobutamine), and latterly Sanofi's Adenoscan (see page 21) are the only other drugs approved for this purpose in the UK. Genesa consists of a computer-controlled system which automatically monitors the patient's heart rate and blood pressure, notes Gensia. The heart rate is used to adjust automatically the infusion rate of arbutamine. The drug, which has beta agonist and alpha agonist properties, has a half-life of around eight minutes.