Genta completes response to EMEA's Genasense queries

USA-based Genta has completed its response to the 180-day list of outstanding issues from the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) regarding the Marketing Authorization Application for Genasense (oblimersen sodium), its lead anticancer product, for the treatment of patients with advanced melanoma. The company anticipates that the EMEA's Committee on Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) will complete its review and issue its opinion regarding approval within the next 90 days.
Genasense is a novel targeted therapy that blocks the production of Bcl-2, a protein that appears to be a fundamental cause of resistance to cancer treatment. By knocking down Bcl-2 in cancer cells, Genasense may enhance the effectiveness of chemotherapy in patients with advanced melanoma, the firm noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze