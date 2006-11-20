Genta's Genasense shows preclinical efficacy

Nasdaq-listed Genta has reported new data from a preclinical model showing that high-dose intermittent treatment with Genasense, its candidate chemosensitizer, was both efficacious and associated with increased uptake of drug within tumors. The use of Genasense plus Abraxis' Abraxane (paclitaxel protein-bound particles) and Schering-Plough's Temodar (temozolomide) also proved synergistic in a highly-aggressive malignant melanoma model.

The data were presented at a meeting of European oncologists in Prague, Czech Republic. Both the intermittent dosing regimens, as well as certain of the drug combinations, are expected to be rapidly translated into clinical trials, Genta noted. "In order to extend these observations, we have initiated a clinical trial to evaluate intermittent dosing of Genasense by both subcutaneous injection and brief intravenous infusion," said Bob Brown, the firm's vice president, research and technology.

"From a clinical standpoint, our results using intermittent dosing may eventually obviate the current requirement for continuous IV infusion. These results, together with the combination data in melanoma and with various kinase inhibitors in multiple tumors, will facilitate our ongoing development of clinical regimens that are significantly more 'patient friendly,'" he added.