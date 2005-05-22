Genta updates on Ph III Genasense trial

US firm Genta has updated results from its Phase III trial of Genasense (oblimersen sodium) Injection in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Preliminary data showed that it had achieved its primary end-point, which was to demonstrate a statistically-significant increase in the proportion of patients who achieved either a complete response or a nodular partial response (Marketletter December 6, 2004).
With an additional six months of follow-up, one further patient in the Genasense treatment group has achieved a nPR. 20 patients (17%) in the Genasense plus chemotherapy group achieved a CR or nPR compared with eight (7%) in the chemo-only group (p=0.025). Also, extended follow-up has now shown that the duration of CR/nPR is significantly superior for patients in the Genasense group (p=0.035). Five of eight patients (63%) have relapsed on the chemo-only arm versus four of 20 patients (20%) on the Genasense treatment arm.
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