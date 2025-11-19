GenVec: cancer gene therapy program

- The US National Institutes of Health's DNA Advisory Committee has approved clinical testing of GenVec's new adenovirus-based gene therapy for the treatment of liver metastases of colon cancer. The trial involves the administration of adenovirus vector, modified to carry the cytosine deaminase gene, directly into the hepatic tumor. The deaminase component converts 5-fluorocytosine, an antifungal agent, into 5-fluorouracil, a potent antitumor agent.
