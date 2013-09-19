GenVec gets SBIR grant for RSV vaccine program

GenVec of Maryland, USA, has received an Advanced Technology Phase I Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of the National Institutes of Health, to support the company's efforts to develop vaccines for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus. The SBIR grant, valued at $600,000 over two years, will support work being conducted exclusively at GenVec.
"The overall goal of this program is to develop a safe vaccine that provides protection against RSV," said Rick King, GenVec's senior vice president of research. "RSV has long been recognized as a priority target for vaccine development and our program has the potential to address this significant unmet medical need," he noted.
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