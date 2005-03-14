GenVec starts Ph IIb trial of Biobypass

GenVec of the USA says it has commenced Phase IIb evaluation of its Biobypass angiogen in patients with severe coronary artery disease.
The Phase II randomized, placebo-controlled NOVA (NOGA Delivery of VEGF for Angina) trial, which is being conducted in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson unit Cordis, will assess the effects of Biobypass on exercise tolerance, heart function, symptoms and quality of life in around 129 volunteers suffering from moderate-to-severe chest pain due to advanced coronary artery disease.
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