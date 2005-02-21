GenVec to resume Ph II trial of TNFerade

US group GenVec has received a green light from the Food and Drug Administration to proceed with the randomized, controlled portion of its Phase II clinical trial of TNFerade (tumor necrosis factor alfa) in patients with locally-advanced pancreatic cancer. Last year, the FDA placed the clinical program on hold as blood clots were observed in patients with esophageal cancer in a separate Phase II trial (Marketletter October 8, 2004). In response, the company submitted data to the FDA and requested permission to progress only the pancreatic cancer study. Other indications that were affected (esophageal and rectal cancer) remain on clinical hold, GenVec said.
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