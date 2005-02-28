Genzyme $57.3M net loss for 4th qtr 2004

US biotechnology major Genzyme has reported a 2004 quarter net loss of $97.1 million, which is equivalent to $0.42 per diluted share versus net income of $57.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the previous year, despite non Generally Accepted Accounting Procedures-earnings out-performing analysts' predictions.

The company cited acquisition-related expenses as the reason for its net loss. The largest of these was a charge of $194.3 million for in-process R&D purchased from ILEX Oncology (Marketletter March 8, 2004). Excluding one-time items, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company earned $124.3 million or $0.52 per share for the three months ended December 31.

Fourth-quarter revenue grew 24% to $591.1 million, up from $476.1 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue for the year totaled $2.2 billion, 40% greater than the $1.6 billion posted in 2003. Henri Termeer, chief executive of Genzyme, attributed this growth in revenue to the "positive effect of the diversification strategy [Genzyme] began pursuing years ago."