Genzyme acquires Germany's Verigen

US biotechnology major Genzyme has acquired Verigen AG, a private company based in Germany with a proprietary cell therapy product for cartilage repair currently sold in Europe and Australia. This product, Matrix-induced Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation, will both expand Genzyme's orthopedic offerings in these markets and provide a strong second-generation product to develop for the USA. Carticel (autologous cultured chondrocytes), Genzyme's first-generation product, has been used in more than 10,000 patients since it was introduced in 1995.
"This strategic acquisition will help advance our global orthopedic franchise by providing a strong second-generation cartilage repair product with a solid foundation in Europe and Australia," said Ann Merrifield, president of Genzyme Biosurgery. "We look forward to building on Verigen's established presence with orthopedic surgeons in Europe and Australia...and to launching US clinical trials for MACI by early 2006," she added.
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