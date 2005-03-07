Genzyme and gene transfer MS therapy

US biotechnology major Gen-zyme has begun dosing in a Phase II trial evaluating the effectiveness of its locally-administered experimental gene-transfer therapy using the Ad2/HIF-1 alpha gene in the treatment of patients with peripheral arterial disease. The drug, an engineered form of the human HIF-1 alpha gene, is designed to promote the growth of new blood vessels, providing long-term relief from the disease.
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