Genzyme and Imperial a Cancer Research Fund strike deal for cancer

US company Genzyme and the UK's Imperial Cancer Research Fund have entered into a collaboration for the development of gene therapy treatments for cancer. Under the terms of the agreement, certain projects will be selected from a number of ICRF candidates and will receive funding from Genzyme. In addition, ICRF will receive royalties on any products developed under the collaboration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze