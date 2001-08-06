Genzyme and TKT continue Fabry battle; granted co-orphan drug status in EU

Transkaryotic Therapies and Genzyme General both won European Unionregulatory approval, on August 3, for their Fabry disease drugs, Fabrazyme (agalsidase alfa) and Replagel (agalsidase beta), respectively, and were given co-orphan drug status in the EU member states.
The companies have been in a head-to-head battle for some time, simultaneously announcing positive late-stage data from trials of their rival products for the same indication. Fabry disease is caused by a deficiency in the enzyme alfa-galactosidase and results in the accumulation of blood glycolipids. These deposits can cause severe pain, kidney damage, cardiovascular disease and stroke.
TKT, which will market its drug through its Swedish subsidiary TKT Europe-5S, announced study data which demonstrated that patients being treated with Replagel experienced a reduction in severe pain, stabilization of kidney function and were able to spend more time off medication, compared to placebo. Genzyme reported similar trial data for Fabrazyme at the same time (Marketletter October 16, 2000).
