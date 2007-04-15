Genzyme/Bayer file for Campath label expansion

US biotechnology major Genzyme and Germany-headquartered and Bayer HealthCare says that a supplemental Biologics License Application for Campath (alemtuzumab) has been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration to expand the current product label to include first-line treatment of B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Campath is currently approved for the treatment of B-CLL patients who have been previously treated with an alkylating agent and have failed fludarabine therapy. Genzyme intends to make a similar filing in Europe within the next couple of weeks to support this label expansion.

The product is marketed outside the USA as MabCampath, by Bayer Schering Pharma AG, Germany, and in the USA by the latter's US affiliate, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, as Campath. A label expansion to include first-line therapy would significantly increase the number of potential patients for whom Campath would be indicated, the companies say in a joint statement.