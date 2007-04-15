Genzyme/Bayer file for Campath label expansion

US biotechnology major Genzyme and Germany-headquartered and Bayer HealthCare says that a supplemental Biologics License Application for Campath (alemtuzumab) has been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration to expand the current product label to include first-line treatment of B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Campath is currently approved for the treatment of B-CLL patients who have been previously treated with an alkylating agent and have failed fludarabine therapy. Genzyme intends to make a similar filing in Europe within the next couple of weeks to support this label expansion.
The product is marketed outside the USA as MabCampath, by Bayer Schering Pharma AG, Germany, and in the USA by the latter's US affiliate, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, as Campath. A label expansion to include first-line therapy would significantly increase the number of potential patients for whom Campath would be indicated, the companies say in a joint statement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze