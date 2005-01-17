Genzyme completes buyback of Synvisc

USA-based biotechnology group Genzyme Corp says it has completed the repurchase of sales and marketing rights to Synvisc (hylan G-F 20) in the USA and Germany, Poland, Greece, Portugal and the Czech Republic from US drug major Wyeth.

Under the terms of the cash deal, which is accretive to Genzyme, Wyeth is to receive $99 million for the marketing rights to Synvisc product in the stated territories, as well as a further $22 million during the first quarter of 2005 upon the final transition of the franchise.