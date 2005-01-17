Genzyme completes buyback of Synvisc

USA-based biotechnology group Genzyme Corp says it has completed the repurchase of sales and marketing rights to Synvisc (hylan G-F 20) in the USA and Germany, Poland, Greece, Portugal and the Czech Republic from US drug major Wyeth.
Under the terms of the cash deal, which is accretive to Genzyme, Wyeth is to receive $99 million for the marketing rights to Synvisc product in the stated territories, as well as a further $22 million during the first quarter of 2005 upon the final transition of the franchise.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze