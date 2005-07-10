Genzyme concludes Bone Care purchase

Genzyme, the world's largest biotechnology company, says that it has now completed its previously-announced acquisition of fellow USA-based Bone Care International (Marketletter may 16) and that, as of July 1, the latter's shares ceased trading on the Nasdaq market.

The group has bought Bone Care in an all-cash transaction for $33.00 per fully-diluted share, or around $600.0 million in total, net of the $119.0 million of the latter's cash in hand. Genzyme says that the transaction is expected to be neutral to its earnings in 2005 and accretive beyond. The new business will be integrated into the biotechnology firm's renal operations.