Genzyme delivers 22% 4th-qtr 2005 revenue growth, just under expectations

US biotechnology major Genzyme presented a solid set of preliminary results for fourth-quarter 2005, with 22% revenue growth on the like, year-ago period, to $722.0 million, slightly under Wall Street estimates.
The market reacted positively to Genzyme's results. Shares closed up $0.44 to $75.04 on the Nasdaq on the day of the announcement, January 9.
The company will report full financial results for the last year on February 15, when it will also state its financial guidance for 2006. Initially, the world-leading biotechnology firm projects revenue of $3.1-$3.3 billion for the coming full year, with Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles earnings of 1.78-$1.88 per share and non-GAAP EPS of $2.65-$2.75, excluding amortization costs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze