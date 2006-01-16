Genzyme delivers 22% 4th-qtr 2005 revenue growth, just under expectations

US biotechnology major Genzyme presented a solid set of preliminary results for fourth-quarter 2005, with 22% revenue growth on the like, year-ago period, to $722.0 million, slightly under Wall Street estimates.

The market reacted positively to Genzyme's results. Shares closed up $0.44 to $75.04 on the Nasdaq on the day of the announcement, January 9.

The company will report full financial results for the last year on February 15, when it will also state its financial guidance for 2006. Initially, the world-leading biotechnology firm projects revenue of $3.1-$3.3 billion for the coming full year, with Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles earnings of 1.78-$1.88 per share and non-GAAP EPS of $2.65-$2.75, excluding amortization costs.