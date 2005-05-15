Genzyme licenses rights to cancer drug efficacy gene markers

US biotechnology major Genzyme has entered into a licensing agreement with two US research institutes, the Massachusetts General Hospital and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute (a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School), to obtain exclusive global diagnostic rights to their discovery of gene mutations recently found in certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

These mutations, located in the epidermal growth factor gene, correlate with clinical response to certain drugs used in treating NSCLC, a particularly aggressive form of lung cancer. Through this license, Genzyme hopes to develop and market a diagnostic test for the EGFR markers that can be used to help identify patients who are most likely to respond to targeted lung cancer therapies, including Roche's Tarceva (erlotinib) and AstraZeneca's Iressa (gefitinib).

Genzyme's president, Mara Aspinall, said that the EGFR mutations herald a "new era of medicine," marked by pharmacogenomics and personalized therapeutics.