Genzyme/Pharming's enzyme helps infants with Pompe disease

12-month data from an ongoing trial of Genzyme General and Pharming'salpha glucosidase in infants with Pompe disease has shown that the drug improves cardiac function and heart size, as well as skeletal muscle function. Three infants were enrolled into the study and have survived the critical age of one year; most patients with the early-onset form of Pompe disease die of heart failure before reaching 12 months. The results are published in the current issue of Genetics in Medicine.