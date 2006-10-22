Genzyme proceeds with AnorMED buy

US biotechnology major Genzyme says that it will now proceed with its planned takeover of the Canadian drugmaker AnorMED, at its raised bid price of $13.50 per share, or a total of around $580.0 million, announcing that it has executed a "mutually beneficial support arrangement" with the latter.
The move follows news that Massachusetts, USA-headquartered Millennium Pharmaceuticals would not raise its offer of $12 per share, a total of $515.0 million, AnorMED, leaving the way clear for Genzyme, which first made a hostile bid for the company and then increased its original offer price of $380.0 million. (Marketletters passim). The US firm also noted that, under the terms of the negotiations, it is now entitled to receive a termination fee of $19.5 million from AnorMED.
The Canadian firm's main asset is its hematology-oncology product Mozobil, which had been viewed as having a good potential, but analysts are now saying it will generate sales of only $100.0-$200.0 million at peak, and Genzyme will end up paying too much for the company.
